California driver accused of intentionally mowing down teens

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of intentionally ramming his car into a group of California high school students, killing one and injuring three others, has been charged with murder and other counts in a series of alleged crimes this week. Twenty-four-year-old Austin Eis of Camarillo appeared in a Ventura County courtroom Thursday but didn’t enter a plea. He was ordered held without bail pending an arraignment next month. Prosecutors say Eis stabbed and injured an employee Tuesday at a Simi Valley Walmart, forced his way into a home in Camarillo, where he argued with relatives, and finally drove to Thousands Oaks and intentionally struck the four students at a bus stop. Fifteen-year-old Wesley Welling was killed. Authorities haven’t released a suspected motive.

