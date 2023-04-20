Beach birth: Hawaii blocks some Waikiki sands for seal pup

HONOLULU (AP) — The birth this week of an endangered seal at Hawaii’s most popular tourism hubs highlights the tension between protecting the islands’ fragile ecosystems and maintaining access to the pristine white sand beaches that attract millions of visitors each year. Hawaii officials are expected to hold a news conference Thursday to remind beachgoers to stay away from the pup. Officials this week fenced off a large stretch of a popular Waikiki neighborhood to protect the Hawaiian monk seal pair. Last summer, a mother seal injured a tourist who got too close. There are fewer than 1,600 Hawaiian monk seals in the wild and it’s a felony to disturb them.

