Badminton keeps barring Russia as Olympic qualifying begins

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Badminton has upheld its ban on Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions on the eve of the start of Olympic qualifying. The Badminton World Federation cites security concerns and says it needs “more clarity” on proposals from the International Olympic Committee to readmit athletes from Russia and Belarus. The governing body of modern pentathlon says it will set up a “pathway” to allow athletes from the two countries back but hasn’t committed to a date. The IOC favors allowing some Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes if they aren’t part of the military and haven’t publicly backed the war in Ukraine.

