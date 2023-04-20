4th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A fourth man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a weekend shooting at a Sweet 16 party that killed four young people in Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the arrest Thursday of 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown of Tuskegee. Brown is charged with four counts of reckless murder, the same as three other defendants arrested earlier in the case. Four young people were killed and 32 others were hurt in Saturday’s shooting at the birthday celebration in Dadeville, a small city in east Alabama. It was the 16th mass killing in the U.S. this year.

