Tyre Nichols’ family sues Memphis police over beating, death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The family of Tyre Nichols, who died after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers, sued the officers and the city of Memphis, blaming them for his death and accusing officials of allowing a special unit’s aggressive tactics to go unchecked despite warning signs. Lawyers for Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, filed the lawsuit in federal court. The suit seeks a jury trial and financial damages. The lawsuit claims that the SCORPION unit launched by Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis used “extreme intimidation, humiliation, and violence” and “disproportionately focused on and targeted young Black men,” saying Nichols was targeted because he was Black. The five officers charged with beating Nichols were members of the now disbanded unit.

By ADRIAN SAINZ and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.