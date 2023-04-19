Suspect in Japan PM attack may have had election grudge

TOKYO (AP) — An unemployed 24-year-old man who allegedly threw a pipe bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wanted to be a politician and believed that he was unfairly blocked from running for Japan’s parliament by an age requirement, according to media reports and social media posts that appeared to be his. He demanded the government pay 100,000 yen ($740) in compensation for his psychological anguish after being blocked from running, according to Japanese media reports. Kimura has refused to talk to police, but reports that he became angry after failing to register for an election and had sued the government might shed light on his motives.

