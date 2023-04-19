Poet Sandra Lim wins $85,000 Jackson Poetry Prize
NEW YORK (AP) — An $85,000 literary prize has been awarded to Sandra Lim, a poet who has published three collections. Lin is this year’s winner of the Jackson Poetry Prize, given to an American poet of “exceptional talent.” The award was announced Wednesday by Poets & Writers. The nonprofit organization publishes Poets & Writers Magazine and helps support hundreds of writers each year. Lim’s books include “The Curious Thing,” “The Wilderness” and “Loveliest Grotesque,” and her work has appeared in numerous publications. Joy Harjo, Henri Cole, Sonia Sanchez and Claudia Rankine are among the previous winners of the Jackson prize.