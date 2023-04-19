Skip to Content
Manfredonia sentenced to 55 years in manhunt killing

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year old man who used a sword to attack two men in Eastern Connecticut before going on a crime spree that included killing a former classmate and kidnapping a woman before during a multistate manhunt was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison. Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty in February to shooting a former high school classmate to death, kidnapping the man’s girlfriend and stealing a car — two days after he had killed one man and wounded another with a sword. Manfredonia has also pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the sword attack and is scheduled to be sentenced for those crimes on Thursday.

