Judge to rule in US Rep. Jim Jordan’s probe of NY prosecutor
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in a criminal probe of former President Donald Trump has posed dozens of questions to both sides as she decides whether to let U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee question a onetime key prosecutor. Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil heard oral arguments Wednesday but did not immediately rule whether Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who previously oversaw the Trump investigation, must answer questions on Thursday before the committee. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had sued Jordan in Manhattan to try to block the deposition, saying it was part of a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him.