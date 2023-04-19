BSA bankruptcy plan in effect, but appeals likely not over
By RANDALL CHASE
Associated Press
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boys Scouts of America’s $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan is formally in effect. The plan took effect Wednesday when a federal appeals court denied a request by plan opponents to issue a stay while they pursue challenges to the plan. Opponents are expected to continue to pursue their appeal of the decision. The plan allows the Texas-based Boy Scouts to keep operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children by Scout leaders and volunteers. More than 80,000 men have filed claims.