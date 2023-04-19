Abandoned oil, gas wells get plugged in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Land managers in one of the top oil and gas producing states in the U.S. have plugged more than 200 inactive wells on state trust lands. New Mexico officials announced Wednesday that the cleanup costs are being shouldered by the industry as part of the State Land Office’s accountability and enforcement program. The work has resulted in a nearly 20% decrease in the number of abandoned wells on state trust lands. Separately, New Mexico was awarded $25 million in federal infrastructure funding last year to plug and reclaim orphaned wells and associated sites around the state. In all, the federal government has committed $4.7 billion to addressing orphan wells nationwide.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.