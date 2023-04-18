Vermont man convicted by jury of kidnapping woman and son

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 45-year-old Vermont man has been convicted of kidnapping a woman and her 4-year-old son in early 2019. The Vermont office of the United States Attorney says the jury returned the guilty verdicts against Everett Simpson on Tuesday. Simpson acted as his own attorney during the week-long trial. Simpson testified that he stole the vehicles, but denied kidnapping the woman and her son. Prosecutors say Simpson left a Vermont drug abuse treatment center on Jan. 4, 2019, stole a vehicle, and traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire, where the next day he pushed the woman and child into their car and drove them to Vermont.

