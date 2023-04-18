Sweden public radio exits Twitter, says audience already has

HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden’s public radio says it would stop being active on Twitter, but it didn’t blame new labels that Elon Musk’s social media platform has slapped on public broadcasters. Sveriges Radio said Tuesday on its blog that Twitter has lost its relevance to Swedish audiences. National Public Radio and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, meanwhile, have pointed to Twitter’s new policy of labeling them as government-funded instititutions, saying it undermines their credibility. The Swedish broadcaster’s head of social media cited a recent study saying only 7% of Swedes are on Twitter daily and said the platform “has simply changed over the years and become less important for us.”

