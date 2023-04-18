Saudi foreign minister visits Syria as relations thaw

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian government says Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has arrived in the Syrian capital. It’s the first official visit by an official from the kingdom in more than a decade. The visit by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to Damascus follows that of his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mikdad, to Riyadh last week. Syrian state news agency SANA reported that upon his arrival, the Saudi top diplomat was received by Syrian President Bashar Assad. The kingdom cut off diplomatic relations with Damascus in 2012, after the outbreak of Syria’s civil war. Syria and Saudi Arabia said last week they were moving toward restoring consular services and resuming flights between the two countries.

