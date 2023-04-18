No charges in police killing of pallbearer at dad’s funeral

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A special prosecutor in West Virginia says no charges will be brought against officers who fatally shot a pallbearer at his father’s funeral. Grant County Prosecutor John Ours said he reviewed the State Police investigation and determined that the shooting of Jason Arnie Owens was justified. A task force was seeking to arrest Owens as a fugitive on a parole violation in August. Owens had a concealed weapon under his shirt as two officers approached him in the funeral home parking lot. State Police also determined that the officers acted appropriately. The report says two more weapons were later found in Owens’ vehicle.

