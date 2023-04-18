Massive landslide buries trucks, kills 2 people in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a massive landslide triggered by lightning amid rain has struck a key highway near the Torkham border town in northwestern Pakistan, burying several trucks and killing at least two people. Officials and police said more than 100 firefighters and rescuers were taking part in the operation to save truck drivers and other people who were hit by the landslide near the Afghan border before dawn on Tuesday. The Torkham border crossing is a trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan and a location where landslides often block highways. Last summer, floods caused by monsoon rains killed 1,739 people in Pakistan.

