Judge rules University of Michigan grad strike unfair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a graduate student instructor strike at the University of Michigan amounts to an unfair labor practice. The Detroit News reports that David Peltz, an administrative law judge for the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules, issued the decision Friday. More than 2,000 graduate students who teach at the school walked out March 29 over better pay and other benefits. Their current contract expires May 1. The strike has forced the university to cancel some classes and could delay grading. The university filed unfair labor practice charges the day the strike began.

