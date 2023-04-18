Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has ruled out the holding of popular referendums on state policies. Iran faced calls for a referendum on the Islamic Republic itself during anti-government protests last year. A moderate former president recently suggested such votes should be held to decide major policies as a way of reducing divisions. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say over such policies, rejected the idea when asked about it during a meeting with university students on Tuesday. He suggested the holding of such votes was impractical and would only worsen the country’s polarization. Iran holds regular presidential and parliamentary elections overseen by clerical bodies that vet candidates.

