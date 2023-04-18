A look at who’s who in the murder trial of slain kids’ mom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother charged in a triple murder case took part in a complex conspiracy that included unusual spiritual beliefs and efforts to kill those who stood in the way of her goals. Lori Vallow Daybell is a beautician by trade, a mother of three, and a wife — five times over. She’s pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in the deaths of her two youngest kids and her new husband’s previous wife. Here, a look at the defendants and some of the key witnesses in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

