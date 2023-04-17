Ukraine official: We will launch counteroffensive when ready
By HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top Ukrainian official says that Ukraine will launch its counteroffensive against Russian troops when the country is ready. The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council told The Associated Press in an interview in Kyiv on Monday that it’s only a matter of time before Ukraine achieves the necessary level of military preparedness to do so. Oleksiy Danilov also expressed frustration that sometimes officials from allied countries “promise one thing and do a completely different one.” He didn’t elaborate.