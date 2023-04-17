Macron addresses France amid anger over pension reform

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says that he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but insisted that it was needed. Macron said in a televised address to the nation on Monday that “this changes were needed to guarantee everyone’s pension” after he enacted the pension law on Saturday. Macron added that “gradually working more is also producing more wealth for our whole country.” The evening address kicks off a likely arduous battle for the French president. Macron is trying to repair the damage done to his public image and politics by forcing the pension plan through parliament last month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.