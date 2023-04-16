Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota on Saturday night that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call. The Pope County Sheriff’s office says one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in an apartment in Cyrus, Minnesota. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. And a police officer from Starbuck was also injured but did not need treatment at the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

