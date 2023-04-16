More than 6,000 troops to play role in Charles’ coronation

LONDON (AP) — More than 6,000 British military personnel will take part in the coronation of King Charles III, the U.K. forces’ biggest ceremonial deployment in seven decades. The Ministry of Defense said Sunday that thousands of soldiers, sailors and aviators will escort the king and Camilla, the queen consort, between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey on their way to and from the May 6 ceremony. Gun salutes will ring out from British warships and army bases across the country, and later military aircraft — from World War II Spitfires to modern fighter jets — will perform a flypast over the palace. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said it would be “a spectacular and fitting tribute” to the monarch, who is also commander-in-chief of the U.K. armed forces.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.