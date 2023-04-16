2 bodies lifted from sea after Japan army helicopter crash
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s military has recovered two bodies of the 10 crewmembers from an army helicopter that had sunk to the bottom of the sea. Japan’s army confirmed their deaths Monday. The helicopter disappeared from radar on April 6 while on a reconnaissance mission and is presumed to have crashed off a southern Japanese island. The two recovered bodies are part of a group of five crew members found with the wreckage on the seabed. The remaining five crew members of the UH-60JA Black Hawk are still missing.