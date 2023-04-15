Red Cross: Yemen’s warring sides resume releasing prisoners

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The International Committee for the Red Cross says hundreds of detainees linked to Yemen’s conflict have been released. The releases Saturday are part of a major prisoner exchange that began a day earlier. The U.N.-brokered deal has been the most significant exchange of prisoners in Years. It comes amid concerted efforts diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the long-running war in Yemen. It involves the release of more than 800 prisoners from all sides of the war. Yemen’s conflict began in 2014 when the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, overthrowing the internationally recognized government. The Houthi takeover prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene months later, and the conflict turned into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

By AHMED AL-HAJ and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

