Brewers’ Woodruff has shoulder strain, will be out longer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers has a strain in his right shoulder and will be sidelined longer than originally thought. Woodruff was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier in the week and had an MRI that revealed a strain under his scapula. Manager Craig Counsell says Woodruff won’t do any throwing until the Brewers return from a road trip that concludes Wednesday at Seattle. The two-time All-Star is 0-1 with a 0.79 ERA in two starts.

