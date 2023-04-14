Lawyer: 25-year term sought for Russian opposition figure
MOSCOW (AP) — A lawyer for jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. says the prosecutor in Kara-Murza’s closed-door trial for treason and spreading false information about the Russian military in Ukraine has called for a sentence of 25 years in prison. Kara-Murza is a journalist and prominent opponent of the Kremlin who has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago. Russian media on Thursday quoted lawyer Maria Eismont as saying the prosecutor is asking for the sentence to be served in a “strict regime” prison colony where conditions are harsh and prisoners are held in locked cells rather than in barracks. The defense is scheduled to present its closing arguments on Friday.