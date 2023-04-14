Correction: Abortion-Born Alive-Kansas story

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published April 5, 2023, about Kansas’ bill that could subject doctors to lawsuits or criminal charges if they’re accused of not providing enough care to infants born during certain kinds of abortion procedures, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a similar bill in 2019. The bill she vetoed in 2019 would have required clinics and doctors to tell their patients about a disputed treatment to stop a medication abortion after a woman has taken the first of two pills.

