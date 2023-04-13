Ukraine, Romania, Moldova boost ties at security meeting

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and Moldova have signed joint agreements in Romania’s capital after a trilateral security meeting focused on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression. The Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest brought together the three countries’ foreign and defense ministers, government officials and international partners with the aim of addressing the wide-ranging impact on the region of Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday called Russia “the most direct and serious threat” to the Black Sea region and NATO.

