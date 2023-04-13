Russian court fines Wikipedia for article about Ukraine war

A Moscow court has again fined Wikipedia for not removing a Russian-language article about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Thursday’s action is the latest in a series of Russian government moves to silence objective reporting or criticism of the war and restrict the Russian public’s access to information. The court fined Wikimedia Foundation, a nonprofit that runs the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, 2 million rubles ($24,464) for not removing an article titled “Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region.” That refers to one of four Ukrainian areas that Russia annexed last September. Many countries have declared the annexation illegal. Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased his crackdown on content that doesn’t correspond to his government’s views or versions of events.

