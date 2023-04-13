Russia identifies Ukrainian suspect in war blogger’s killing

Russia’s top security agency has accused a Ukrainian man of involvement in a bombing that killed a well-known Russian military blogger at a St. Petersburg cafe. Vladlen Tatarsky, an ardent supporter of the war in Ukraine, was killed on April 2 as he led a discussion at the riverside cafe. A Russian woman who was seen on video presenting Tatarsky with a statuette moments before the blast was quickly arrested. On Thursday, Russia’s Federal Security Service said a Ukrainian citizen had gathered information about the blogger and supplied the woman with explosives that were in the statuette. Russia claims he acted on orders from Ukrainian intelligence. Ukrainian authorities haven’t directly responded to Moscow’s accusations.

