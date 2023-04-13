Romance novel model gets prison for Jan. 6 attack on police

A Michigan pipelayer who modeled for covers of romance novels has been sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Logan Barnhart expressed remorse for his actions before U.S. District Judge Rudolph sentenced him on Thursday to prison followed by three years of supervised release. Barnhart pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and dragging him into a crowd of rioters who beat the man during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

