Norway expels 15 Russian diplomats suspected of spying

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s government says it’s expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country because they were suspected of spying while working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo. Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the move was “an important measure to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities in Norway, and thereby secure our national interests.” She described the expelled Russians as not regular diplomats but “intelligence officers under diplomatic cover.” Huitfeldt declined to say if a specific prompted Norway’s decision. Norwegian newspaper VG described Thursday’s expulsions as the most the country has ordered at one time involving Russian diplomats. Russian news agencies quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying Moscow would respond in kind.

