Bill Hader gets deep on human nature in ‘Barry’ final season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “In every man, of course, a demon lies hidden – the demon of rage,” says the intellectual brother, Ivan, in Fyodor Dostoevsky’s, “The Brothers Karamazov,” a theme to which the Russian novelist frequently returns. It is also a theme that is central to the HBO comedy series, “Barry,” whose fourth and final season premieres on Sunday. And while Bill Hader, the creator and star of “Barry,” is reluctant to advertise the influence that Dostoevsky and other Russian authors have had on his Emmy-winning series, he disclosed that this kind of exploration of morality played a significant role in his creative process when he set out to make the show.

