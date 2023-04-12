US will not prosecute suspect in US tourist death in Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. officials in North Carolina say they will not federally prosecute the person suspected of killing a Charlotte-area woman vacationing in Mexico last year. Shanquella Robinson was seen being beaten in a viral video last fall at a resort development in San Jose del Cabo. Attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Wednesday that the available evidence and autopsy results do not support a federal prosecution. Mexican prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur filed charges late last year against another U.S. woman suspected of killing Robinson on Oct. 29. They are trying to get her extradited to face charges in Mexico.

