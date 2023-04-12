Skip to Content
US intelligence leak complicates summit with South Korea

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting that Washington spied on South Korea have put the country’s president in a delicate situation ahead of a state visit to the U.S. It’s the first such trip by a South Korean leader in 12 years. The documents contain purportedly private conversations between senior South Korean officials about Ukraine, indicating that Washington may have spied on a key Asian ally even as the two nations publicly vowed to reinforce their alliance. Since taking office last year, conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol has put a bolstered military partnership with the United States at the heart of his foreign policy to address intensifying North Korean nuclear threats and other challenges.

