Scientists challenge US wildlife director’s qualifications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of scientists from universities and environmental groups are pushing for the removal of the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They claim she lacks the educational background needed to run the agency. A letter from 100 scientists was sent Wednesday to President Joe Biden and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It outlines concerns that Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams lacks the scientific education required under federal law to run the agency. The battle over her qualifications has simmered since she was first announced as Biden’s pick in late 2021. The Interior Department’s solicitor and inspector general have dismissed complaints. A lawsuit is pending in federal appellate court.

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

