Scientist: Progress in identifying Tulsa massacre victims

A forensic anthropologist believes investigators are a step closer to identifying victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with the discovery of 19 surnames possibly connected to remains excavated from a Tulsa cemetery. Phoebe Stubblefield says although though the six bodies associated with the names are not confirmed massacre victims or or show signs of being victims, the link provides a possible roadmap to the most likely areas of the cemetery to search for victims. She says it could show researchers when the bodies were buried and lead to the area where bodies were buried at the time of the massacre when a white mob killed an estimated hundreds of Black people.

