Residents forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an evacuation order is expected to remain in place through Wednesday around a large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border where crews worked through the night to douse piles of burning plastics. Richmond fire chief Tim Brown says multiple fires continued burning Wednesday morning within about 14 acres of various types of plastics stored both inside and outside buildings at the former factory site in Richmond, 70 miles east of Indianapolis. Hundreds of people living within a half-mile of the site were told to leave. Jason Sewell, the on-scene coordinator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says no toxic compounds have been detected in the air.

