Pet arrives home, dog-tired, after Alaskan sea-ice odyssey

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 1-year-old Australian shepherd took an epic trek across 150 miles of frozen Bering Sea ice before being safely returned to his home in Alaska. Nanuq wandered off from an Alaska island in the Bering Strait. He showed up a month later in the Bering Sea coastal community of Wales, on Alaska’s western coast. People posting pictures of the dog online led to a happy reunion last week for Nanuq and his owner Mandy Iworrigan. She says he may have ended up in Wales because the ice shifted while he was hunting. Except for a swollen leg with large bite marks, Nanuq is in pretty good health.

