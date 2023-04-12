Missing woman rescued from submerged Jeep, Texas police say

JEFFERSON (AP) — Law enforcement in east Texas say a missing woman was rescued from a submerged vehicle, and taken to a nearby hospital. A local sheriff’s office says in a social media post that a fisherman reported a Jeep in Lake O’ the Pines Friday. The post says the woman was discovered as efforts to remove the vehicle from the water were beginning and was rescued by the fisherman, wrecker service workers and deputies. The sheriff’s office says the woman had been reported missing from Longview, about 20 miles south of the lake. The woman’s name and condition were not released, and local law enforcement agencies declined to comment early Wednesday.

