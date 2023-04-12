For BLM’s Patrisse Cullors, art is both vocation, salvation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After several years of painful controversy, Patrisse Cullors is focusing on her art. The longtime artist, activist and author is best known for her role as co-founder of Black Lives Matter. She resigned in 2021, amid controversy over allegations of financial mismanagement. She says her art has saved her from depression, anxiety and fear. Cullors is currently involved in several projects, including a gallery exhibit of her tapestries, made of vintage mud cloth and cowrie shells, representing traditions of the Ifa religion of the Yoruba in West Africa. She recently performed a solo piece of performance art at the Broad museum with themes that dovetail with her activism, and has another show at UCLA’s Fowler Museum later this year.

