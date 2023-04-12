Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ in couple’s 1989 death

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is ramping up executions under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a man known as the “ninja killer” set to die. Louis Bernard Gaskin is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the 1989 slayings of New Jersey couple Robert and Georgette Sturmfels in their Flagler County winter home on Florida’s northeastern coast. Gaskin was dubbed the “ninja killer” because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes. This will be the second execution under DeSantis this year as he prepares his widely expected presidential campaign. He oversaw two executions in his first four years in office.

