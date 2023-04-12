Big flames, raining embers in New Jersey Pine Barrens fire

MANCHESTER, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters in New Jersey confronted 200-foot high flames as they battled a wildfire in the state’s Pine Barrens. Authorities said Wednesday the fire rained down embers and prompted evacuations, but caused no injuries or property damage. One evacuee said she left in such a hurry late Tuesday she didn’t even bring socks. The fire is around 60% contained, and people have since been let back to their residences. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say the low humidity, high winds and dry fuel on the forest floor contributed to the blaze.

