Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for 2nd consecutive year

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana DeBose’s stint as host of last year’s Tony Awards went so well she’s been asked to return this year. The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee will lead the June 11 celebration from New York City’s uptown United Palace theater live on CBS and on Paramount+. DeBose is a theater veteran, with roles in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “Hamilton,” “A Bronx Tale,” “Pippin,” “Motown the Musical,” “Bring It On: The Musical” and “Company.” She won an Oscar for her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” and can be seen in the new season of “Schmigadoon!” on Apple TV+.

