Alicia Keys reimagines iconic hit for ‘Bridgerton’ prequel
By LOUISE DIXON
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — At the famous Abbey Road Studios in London to present a special selection of songs recorded in spatial audio for Apple Music, Alicia Keys revealed another upcoming project. She told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it’s a reimagining of her iconic hit “If I Ain’t Got You” for Netflix’s upcoming “Bridgerton” prequel. The song from 2003’s “The Diary of Alicia Keys” will feature in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which premieres May 4, and Keys is shooting the accompanying video in London this week. Keys is also releasing eight spatial audio albums April 28 on Apple Music.