2nd Black lawmaker could be returned to Tennessee House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Commissioners in Memphis are scheduled to decide whether to return a Black Democrat to the Republican-led Tennessee House. He and a colleague were kicked out of the Legislature last Thursday following their support of gun control protesters. The Shelby County Board of Commissioners set a vote Wednesday. The vote will determine whether Justin Pearson is sent back to the Legislature in Nashville. Republicans banished Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones over their role in a gun control protest on the House floor after the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. Jones also is Black. He was reinstated to his House seat Monday.

