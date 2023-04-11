Serbian journalists mark unsolved 1999 killing of journalist

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Independent Serbian journalists have marked Tuesday the 24th anniversary of the killing of a prominent editor and newspaper publisher. Slavko Curuvija was shot dead at the entrance to his Belgrade apartment in April 1999, while NATO was bombing Serbia over its crackdown on Kosovo Albanian separatists. Curuvija’s killing became a symbol of the struggle for a free press in the Balkan nation. Independent media organizations warn that critical journalists still face threats because of their work. The government of populist leader Aleksandar Vucic – who was information minister at the time of Curuvija’s death – maintains tight control over mainstream media outlets.

