Risk firm: Pirates board Chinese-run ship in Gulf of Guinea

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A risk management company says pirates have boarded a Chinese-run oil tanker in West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea. A senior analyst with London-based EOS Risk Group told The Associated Press on Tuesday that pirates got on the Success 9 approximately 300 nautical miles southwest of Ivory Coast’s capital on Monday. It’s unclear how many crew members were on the tanker or how many pirates boarded the vessel. It was the second such incident in a little more than two weeks. The Gulf of Guinea is the world’s most dangerous spot for attacks on ships. In June, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning piracy, armed robbery and hostage-taking in the area.

