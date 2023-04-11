Skip to Content
Maine woman charged with buying guns that ended up in LA

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal prosecutors are accusing a Maine woman of buying dozens of guns that went to gangs in Southern California last year. Law enforcement officials say Jennifer Scruggs attested that she purchased 55 guns from three federally licensed firearms dealers for her own use. But officials say they were actually illegal straw gun purchases made on behalf of others. Scruggs is charged with 10 counts of making illegal straw gun purchases. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Scruggs made her first appearance in court Monday. Her attorney declined to comment Tuesday.

